Kings Point Capital Management Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 316.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,896 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 73,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 278,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,564 shares of company stock worth $11,428,415. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.24. 124,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,641. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

