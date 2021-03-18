Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.05. 75,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.70. The firm has a market cap of $302.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

