Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,159 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in AT&T by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $47,506,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 482,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $215.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

