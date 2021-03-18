Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,406 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.0% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

Walmart stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.70. 57,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,425,491. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,982,433 shares of company stock worth $852,628,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

