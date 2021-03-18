Allstate Corp Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 172,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.57. 90,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,660. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.14. The firm has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

