Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $12.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $366.27. The company had a trading volume of 143,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,038. The company has a market capitalization of $363.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

