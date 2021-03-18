Stipend Reaches Market Cap of $334,275.61 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $334,275.61 and approximately $2,252.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,842.14 or 1.00154536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00393335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00287139 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.93 or 0.00753088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

