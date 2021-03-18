WaykiChain (WICC) Hits Market Cap of $88.41 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $88.41 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

