Atomic Wallet Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,401.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $15.14 million and approximately $53,401.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002472 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00133477 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

