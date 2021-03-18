Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SFSHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$10.65 during trading on Friday. Safestore has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

