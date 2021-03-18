$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BECN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

BECN stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

