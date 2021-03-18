MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Up 29.8% in February

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 11th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

