Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

CCI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.19. 72,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

