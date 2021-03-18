Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 11th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,968. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $505.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

