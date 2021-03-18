Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $1,153,276.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,902,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TOL traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,414. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

