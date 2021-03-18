Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 5,948 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XYL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,812. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

