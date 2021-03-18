Insider Buying: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Acquires 10,790 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,548.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,346. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $286.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Limoneira by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

