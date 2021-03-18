Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.01). Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 135%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

COUP stock traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.45. The stock had a trading volume of 136,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,550. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.28 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,213 shares of company stock worth $44,413,496. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,243,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

