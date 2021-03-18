$732.41 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post $732.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.20 million to $763.09 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $652.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,781. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

