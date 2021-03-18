Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $333,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. CornerStone Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CornerStone Partners LLC now owns 316,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,909,000 after buying an additional 53,761 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 402,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,287. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.