Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,485.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,464.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,355.39. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 177.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

