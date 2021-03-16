Veriti Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 224.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.