nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nLIGHT alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00.

Shares of LASR opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LASR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,989,000 after acquiring an additional 484,229 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after buying an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.