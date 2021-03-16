Piper Sandler Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $63.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.11.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

