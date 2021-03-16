Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $52,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,700 shares of company stock worth $9,250,668. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

