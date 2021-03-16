Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

