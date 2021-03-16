Veriti Management LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

