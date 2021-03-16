Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FARO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.