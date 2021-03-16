Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,063 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $13,021,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of STM stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

