Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $406.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.