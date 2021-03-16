Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $306,000 Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

TX stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.