Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $297,000 in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. Equities analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FLDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.