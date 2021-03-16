Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,360,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 190.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 51.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 2,280.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPR. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

