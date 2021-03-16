Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,125 Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $3,169,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $59.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.