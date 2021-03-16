Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $66.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.18.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

