Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 70.8% in February

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LONCF stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Loncor Resources has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

