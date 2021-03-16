Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 70.8% in February

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of LONCF stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Loncor Resources has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
Loncor Resources Company Profile
