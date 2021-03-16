Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Insider Purchases A$55,200.00 in Stock

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$55,200.00 ($39,428.57).
Gary Comb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00 ($37,142.86).
- On Friday, March 5th, Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).
