Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Insider Purchases A$55,200.00 in Stock

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$55,200.00 ($39,428.57).

Gary Comb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00 ($37,142.86).

On Friday, March 5th, Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

Cyprium Metals Company Profile

Cyprium Metals Limited identifies, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper deposits. It owns a 80% interest in the Cue copper project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arc Exploration Limited and changed its name to Cyprium Metals Limited in June 2019.

