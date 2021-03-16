Insider Buying: QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) insider Barry Lewin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$37,700.00 ($26,928.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.30.

About QuickFee

QuickFee Limited provides payment and lending solutions to professional service firms in Australia and the United States. The company develops QuickFee, an online platform and lending solution that enables clients to securely pay invoices up-front or over time. QuickFee Limited was founded in 2009 and is based in Baulkham Hills, Australia.

