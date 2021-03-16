Insider Buying: QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) insider Barry Lewin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$37,700.00 ($26,928.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.30.
About QuickFee
Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for QuickFee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickFee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.