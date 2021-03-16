Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $13,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,306.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $478.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

