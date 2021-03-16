Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,583 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Bunge worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth $79,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE:BG opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,331 shares of company stock worth $22,580,747 over the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

