Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.