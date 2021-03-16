Advisory Services Network LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,876,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

