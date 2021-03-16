Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $23,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Scientific Games by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

SGMS opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.