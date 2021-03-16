Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 995,900 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the February 11th total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

