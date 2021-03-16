ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 11th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

