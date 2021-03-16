ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 11th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
