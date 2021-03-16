Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 215,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

