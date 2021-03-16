Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $707,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 19,626.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,028,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.