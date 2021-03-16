Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 29,368 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 124.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 61.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

