Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $642,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 23.7% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,670,000 after buying an additional 1,108,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,138,000 after purchasing an additional 324,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 276,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,410,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,040 shares of company stock worth $27,950,301. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

