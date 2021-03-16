Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $243.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,073 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

